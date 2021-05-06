Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Upgraded to “Buy” at DZ Bank

DZ Bank upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. DZ Bank currently has $67.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Exxon Mobil from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $45.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. MKM Partners raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Exxon Mobil from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $45.50 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $56.15.

Shares of NYSE XOM traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $60.82. 880,306 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,809,527. The company has a market capitalization of $257.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.29 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Exxon Mobil has a 52-week low of $31.11 and a 52-week high of $62.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.63.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The business had revenue of $59.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.72%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 154.67%.

In related news, Director Michael J. Angelakis purchased 25,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $57.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,429,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,280. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 46,458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after buying an additional 8,561 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 59,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,439,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 26,262 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 83,879 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,457,000 after buying an additional 26,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 238,199 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,819,000 after buying an additional 3,982 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

