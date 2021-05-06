Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.

Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,112 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,051 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up about 0.7% of Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Williams Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth about $369,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 178,835 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,984,000 after purchasing an additional 25,758 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,545 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Michael J. Angelakis purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $57.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,429,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,280. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on XOM. BNP Paribas raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $74.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $60.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.15.

XOM traded up $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $61.04. 969,879 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,809,527. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.76 and its 200 day moving average is $47.63. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.11 and a fifty-two week high of $62.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.29 and a beta of 1.31.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $59.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.70%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

