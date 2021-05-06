Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $331.51 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) will announce $331.51 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Express’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $327.00 million and the highest is $338.14 million. Express reported sales of $210.28 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Express will report full year sales of $1.71 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.68 billion to $1.73 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.69 billion to $1.92 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Express.

Express (NYSE:EXPR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.19. Express had a negative return on equity of 119.08% and a negative net margin of 35.66%. The firm had revenue of $430.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.61 million.

EXPR has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Express from $1.50 to $3.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXPR. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Express by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,262 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Express during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Express in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Express by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 84,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 17,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Express during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

EXPR stock opened at $3.49 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $231.24 million, a P/E ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 3.09. Express has a 12 month low of $0.57 and a 12 month high of $13.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Express, Inc offers apparel and accessories for women and men for various occasions under the Express brand. The company sells its products through its eCommerce website, express.com; and mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America. As of January 30, 2021, it operated 570 stores in 46 states across the United States, as well as in Puerto Rico.

