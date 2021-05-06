Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lowered its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 221,078 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,475 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned 0.13% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $23,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EXPD. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. 91.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on EXPD shares. Barclays downgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $28.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.63.

EXPD opened at $113.48 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $108.31 and its 200 day moving average is $96.58. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.07 and a fifty-two week high of $115.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.42 and a beta of 0.75.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

