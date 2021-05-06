Exchange Income (EIF) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.03 per share for the quarter.

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported C$0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.22 by C$0.31. The business had revenue of C$301.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$281.02 million.

Exchange Income stock opened at C$38.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 177.60, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market cap of C$1.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 49.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$39.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$37.73. Exchange Income has a 52 week low of C$19.21 and a 52 week high of C$41.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. Exchange Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 292.31%.

In other Exchange Income news, Senior Officer Adam Terwin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.60, for a total value of C$208,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$513,260.80.

A number of equities analysts have commented on EIF shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Exchange Income from C$42.00 to C$41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Cormark upped their price target on Exchange Income from C$41.00 to C$48.50 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Exchange Income to C$44.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$45.00 price target on shares of Exchange Income in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$43.00 price target on shares of Exchange Income in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$44.35.

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

