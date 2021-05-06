Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Given New $170.00 Price Target at SVB Leerink

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) had its price target decreased by SVB Leerink from $180.00 to $170.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on EXAS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exact Sciences from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $134.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $169.00 to $163.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Exact Sciences from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist started coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a buy rating and a $226.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $151.94.

Shares of EXAS traded down $5.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $104.88. The stock had a trading volume of 63,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,657,831. Exact Sciences has a 1-year low of $70.75 and a 1-year high of $159.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.37. The company has a market cap of $17.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.49 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 6.35 and a quick ratio of 6.04.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.86. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 25.27% and a negative return on equity of 11.71%. The firm had revenue of $402.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $394.66 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.71) EPS. Exact Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Exact Sciences will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Exact Sciences news, insider Graham Peter Lidgard sold 11,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.33, for a total value of $1,423,807.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 19,240 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total value of $2,522,171.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 776,736 shares in the company, valued at $101,822,322.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,668 shares of company stock worth $10,636,957 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 278.3% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,347,026 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $572,851,000 after acquiring an additional 3,197,782 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Exact Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $201,627,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 1,041.1% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,325,289 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $175,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209,150 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 169.3% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,839,313 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $243,691,000 after buying an additional 1,156,192 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 328.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 610,204 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $80,846,000 after buying an additional 467,874 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype MAP, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

