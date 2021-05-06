Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) CEO Sells $2,522,171.60 in Stock

Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 19,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total transaction of $2,522,171.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 776,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,822,322.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

EXAS opened at $110.65 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.04, a current ratio of 6.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Exact Sciences Co. has a 12-month low of $70.75 and a 12-month high of $159.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $129.96 and a 200-day moving average of $131.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.07 and a beta of 1.64.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by $0.86. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 25.27% and a negative return on equity of 11.71%. The business had revenue of $402.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $394.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.71) EPS. Exact Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Exact Sciences Co. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EXAS. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $226.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Exact Sciences from $161.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Exact Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Exact Sciences from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.94.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Exact Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Exact Sciences during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. 90.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Exact Sciences

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype MAP, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

Read More: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.