Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Evoqua Water Technologies had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The business had revenue of $346.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. Evoqua Water Technologies’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Evoqua Water Technologies updated its Q3 2021 guidance to – EPS.

Shares of NYSE AQUA traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $28.43. 924,692 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,480,628. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.25 and a beta of 1.92. Evoqua Water Technologies has a 52 week low of $14.52 and a 52 week high of $31.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.38.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AQUA. Berenberg Bank upgraded Evoqua Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. TheStreet cut Evoqua Water Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Evoqua Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James raised their price objective on Evoqua Water Technologies from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Evoqua Water Technologies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Evoqua Water Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.78.

In related news, EVP James M. Kohosek sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 121,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,404,884. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Martin Lamb sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.84, for a total value of $1,476,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

About Evoqua Water Technologies

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services for industrial, commercial, and municipal water treatment markets. It operates in two segments, Integrated Solutions and Services, and Applied Product Technologies.

