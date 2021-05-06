Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $24.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Evolent Health, Inc. is involved in the healthcare delivery and payment markets. The company provides technology-enabled services platform for providers to transition their organization in value-based payment models. Evolent Health, Inc. is based in Arlington, Virginia. “

EVH has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Evolent Health from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Evolent Health in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Cowen raised their price objective on Evolent Health from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Evolent Health from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.55.

NYSE:EVH opened at $21.09 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.22. Evolent Health has a 12 month low of $5.22 and a 12 month high of $22.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 2.40.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.09. Evolent Health had a negative return on equity of 4.40% and a negative net margin of 52.35%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Evolent Health will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Steve Tutewohl sold 19,295 shares of Evolent Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.48, for a total value of $414,456.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 4.7% during the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 837,830 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,924,000 after purchasing an additional 37,387 shares during the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Evolent Health during the 1st quarter worth about $428,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Evolent Health during the first quarter valued at about $155,000. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 2.0% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 55,605 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Evolent Health in the first quarter worth approximately $661,000. 93.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evolent Health Company Profile

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides health care delivery and payment solutions in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Services and True Health. The Services segment provides value-based care services that include Identifi, a proprietary technology system that aggregates and analyzes data, manages care workflows and engages patients; population health performance that delivers patient-centric cost effective care; and delivery network alignments.

