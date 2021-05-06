Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $845 million-$880 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $864.88 million.

Evolent Health stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.09. 407,697 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 562,836. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.54 and its 200 day moving average is $17.22. Evolent Health has a 52 week low of $5.22 and a 52 week high of $22.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Get Evolent Health alerts:

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $271.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.60 million. Evolent Health had a negative return on equity of 4.40% and a negative net margin of 52.35%. Equities analysts expect that Evolent Health will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EVH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Evolent Health in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Evolent Health from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. BTIG Research upped their target price on Evolent Health from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Evolent Health from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Evolent Health from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.55.

In related news, COO Steve Tutewohl sold 19,295 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.48, for a total transaction of $414,456.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Evolent Health Company Profile

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides health care delivery and payment solutions in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Services and True Health. The Services segment provides value-based care services that include Identifi, a proprietary technology system that aggregates and analyzes data, manages care workflows and engages patients; population health performance that delivers patient-centric cost effective care; and delivery network alignments.

Recommended Story: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Evolent Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolent Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.