EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) Sets New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $34.00 to $35.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock. EVERTEC traded as high as $42.42 and last traded at $42.35, with a volume of 11636 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.15.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EVERTEC from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James raised their price target on EVERTEC from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on EVERTEC from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on EVERTEC from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.14.

In related news, CEO Morgan M. Schuessler sold 11,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total transaction of $412,180.13. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 325,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,104,045.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Guillermo Rospigliosi sold 24,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.43, for a total value of $963,826.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,000,812.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 163,934 shares of company stock worth $6,166,341. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 62,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,347,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in EVERTEC by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in EVERTEC by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 174,977 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,513,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in EVERTEC by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 12,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in EVERTEC by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 24,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.01. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 31.24 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. EVERTEC had a return on equity of 47.02% and a net margin of 19.30%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. EVERTEC’s payout ratio is 11.05%.

About EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC)

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

