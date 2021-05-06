EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) Sets New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $34.00 to $35.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock. EVERTEC traded as high as $42.42 and last traded at $42.35, with a volume of 11636 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.15.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EVERTEC from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James raised their price target on EVERTEC from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on EVERTEC from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on EVERTEC from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.14.
In related news, CEO Morgan M. Schuessler sold 11,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total transaction of $412,180.13. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 325,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,104,045.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Guillermo Rospigliosi sold 24,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.43, for a total value of $963,826.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,000,812.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 163,934 shares of company stock worth $6,166,341. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.01. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 31.24 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.
EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. EVERTEC had a return on equity of 47.02% and a net margin of 19.30%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. EVERTEC’s payout ratio is 11.05%.
About EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC)
EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.
