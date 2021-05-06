EverQuote, Inc. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.11) Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:EVER)

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) – Stock analysts at William Blair dropped their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for EverQuote in a research report issued on Monday, May 3rd. William Blair analyst R. Schackart now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.11) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.01. William Blair also issued estimates for EverQuote’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.26) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price target on EverQuote from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James decreased their price objective on EverQuote from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of EverQuote in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised EverQuote from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. EverQuote currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.43.

EverQuote stock opened at $33.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $945.37 million, a P/E ratio of -107.09 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.27. EverQuote has a 52-week low of $30.41 and a 52-week high of $63.44.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13). The company had revenue of $103.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.42 million. EverQuote had a negative net margin of 2.59% and a negative return on equity of 14.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVER. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in EverQuote by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of EverQuote by 1.8% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 33,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in EverQuote by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in EverQuote by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Darryl Auguste sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,942,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jayme Mendal sold 9,279 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total value of $472,301.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 197,610 shares in the company, valued at $10,058,349. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,230 shares of company stock valued at $4,130,528 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company's online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home and renters, life, health, and commercial insurance. It serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

