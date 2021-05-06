EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.10) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for EverQuote’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.09) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.11). EverQuote also reported earnings per share of ($0.10) during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EverQuote will report full-year earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.24). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to $0.26. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover EverQuote.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 14.19% and a negative net margin of 2.59%. The firm had revenue of $103.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have commented on EVER. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of EverQuote from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EverQuote from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on EverQuote from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of EverQuote in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. EverQuote has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.43.

NASDAQ:EVER traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $32.19. 134 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 264,530. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.27. EverQuote has a fifty-two week low of $30.41 and a fifty-two week high of $63.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $916.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.84 and a beta of 1.58.

In other EverQuote news, insider Darryl Auguste sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,942,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Blundin sold 24,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.13, for a total transaction of $1,215,201.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,230 shares of company stock valued at $4,130,528 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVER. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in EverQuote by 141.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in EverQuote by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in EverQuote in the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EverQuote during the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of EverQuote in the fourth quarter valued at about $233,000. 60.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About EverQuote

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company's online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home and renters, life, health, and commercial insurance. It serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

