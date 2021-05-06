Everest Hits Market Capitalization of $90.25 Million (ID)

Everest (CURRENCY:ID) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 6th. Over the last week, Everest has traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Everest coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.77 or 0.00001355 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Everest has a market capitalization of $90.25 million and $3.32 million worth of Everest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00002950 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001752 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.04 or 0.00071930 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $158.75 or 0.00278231 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004016 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $656.70 or 0.01150978 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.82 or 0.00031240 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $429.02 or 0.00751924 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,106.06 or 1.00087822 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Everest Profile

Everest was first traded on December 11th, 2018. Everest’s official Twitter account is @EverestDotOrg . The Reddit community for Everest is https://reddit.com/r/EverestDotOrg

According to CryptoCompare, “Everest is a device-free globally accessible, digital transaction protocol with built-in identity. Through the use of digital identities, electronic wallets, document management, and biometrics, users will be able to digitally verify their identity for public services and claim their social and economic rights. “

Buying and Selling Everest

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everest directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everest should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Everest using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

