Evercore ISI Reiterates Buy Rating for Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Evercore ISI in a research report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum downgraded Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Akamai Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.50.

NASDAQ AKAM opened at $108.51 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.76 billion, a PE ratio of 31.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $104.10 and its 200 day moving average is $103.74. Akamai Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $92.64 and a fifty-two week high of $124.91.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $842.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.74 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 18.01%. Akamai Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 1,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.92, for a total transaction of $154,990.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $746,147.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Adam Karon sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.40, for a total value of $492,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 35,433 shares in the company, valued at $3,486,607.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,888 shares of company stock worth $4,871,957 over the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hudock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 259.7% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 277 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 122.2% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 280 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 89.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud and enterprise security solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

