Euromoney Institutional Investor (LON:ERM) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $981.92

Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC (LON:ERM)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 981.92 ($12.83) and traded as high as GBX 1,004 ($13.12). Euromoney Institutional Investor shares last traded at GBX 970 ($12.67), with a volume of 115,894 shares.

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 965.64 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 982.52. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.56, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

About Euromoney Institutional Investor (LON:ERM)

Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides business-to-business information services in the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pricing, Data & Market Intelligence, and Asset Management. The Pricing segment provides commodity price reporting, data, analytics, and events; and commodity price benchmarks and analysis for its clients' business processes and workflows in the metals, mining, and forest products industries.

