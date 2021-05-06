Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) CTO Michael T. Fisher Sells 5,208 Shares

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) CTO Michael T. Fisher sold 5,208 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.11, for a total value of $1,010,924.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 20,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,035,158.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $184.57 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.46 billion, a PE ratio of 102.54, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.66. Etsy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.35 and a 12-month high of $251.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $209.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $187.92. The company has a current ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.48. Etsy had a return on equity of 46.30% and a net margin of 16.83%. The business had revenue of $617.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.86 million. Equities research analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of Etsy by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,275 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP lifted its stake in Etsy by 200.4% during the 1st quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 5,629 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 3,755 shares in the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Etsy during the 1st quarter worth about $857,000. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new position in Etsy during the 1st quarter worth about $16,692,000. Finally, Human Investing LLC acquired a new position in Etsy during the 1st quarter worth about $729,000. 87.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ETSY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $218.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Etsy from $174.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Etsy from $180.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Roth Capital raised their price target on Etsy from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Etsy from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.32.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

