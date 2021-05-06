Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) CTO Michael T. Fisher Sells 5,208 Shares

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) CTO Michael T. Fisher sold 5,208 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.11, for a total value of $1,010,924.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 20,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,035,158.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $184.57 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.46 billion, a PE ratio of 102.54, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.66. Etsy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.35 and a 12-month high of $251.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $209.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $187.92. The company has a current ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.
Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.48. Etsy had a return on equity of 46.30% and a net margin of 16.83%. The business had revenue of $617.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.86 million. Equities research analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
ETSY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $218.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Etsy from $174.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Etsy from $180.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Roth Capital raised their price target on Etsy from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Etsy from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.32.
About Etsy
Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.
Read More: Conference Calls
Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.