Etrion (ETX) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Etrion (TSE:ETX) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 7th.

Etrion (TSE:ETX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 12th. The solar energy provider reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Shares of Etrion stock opened at C$0.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$133.64 million and a P/E ratio of 4.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.41. Etrion has a twelve month low of C$0.18 and a twelve month high of C$0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 192.48, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Etrion Corporation operates as an independent power producer that develops, builds, owns, and operates power generation plants. The company owns 57 megawatts of net installed solar capacity and 45 megawatts of solar parks under construction in Japan. It sells its electricity to the Japanese public utilities.

