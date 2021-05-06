Ethereum Meta (ETHM) Price Up 371% Over Last Week

Ethereum Meta (CURRENCY:ETHM) traded 51.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 6th. One Ethereum Meta coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Ethereum Meta has traded 371% higher against the dollar. Ethereum Meta has a total market capitalization of $6.49 million and $327.00 worth of Ethereum Meta was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.49 or 0.00084353 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.89 or 0.00019345 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001776 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.62 or 0.00065041 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $453.33 or 0.00805229 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $58.20 or 0.00103383 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5,141.96 or 0.09133509 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Ethereum Meta Profile

Ethereum Meta (CRYPTO:ETHM) is a coin. Ethereum Meta’s total supply is 99,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,010,379,198 coins. Ethereum Meta’s official website is ethermeta.com . Ethereum Meta’s official Twitter account is @EthereumMeta and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Ethereum Meta is a token that aims bring privacy to Ethereum transactions by using a smart contract mixer to shuffle transactions without the need of an operator. ETHM is an ERC20 token that powers the Ethereum Meta ecosystem. “

Ethereum Meta Coin Trading

