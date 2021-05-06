Ether Kingdoms Token Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $113,963.00 (IMP)

Ether Kingdoms Token (CURRENCY:IMP) traded down 37.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 6th. Ether Kingdoms Token has a market capitalization of $75,566.64 and approximately $113,963.00 worth of Ether Kingdoms Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ether Kingdoms Token has traded up 51.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Ether Kingdoms Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0097 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.79 or 0.00083743 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.97 or 0.00019228 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001753 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.89 or 0.00064656 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $474.54 or 0.00831622 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58.77 or 0.00102993 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5,246.04 or 0.09193619 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000332 BTC.

About Ether Kingdoms Token

IMP is a coin. Ether Kingdoms Token’s total supply is 13,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,775,016 coins. Ether Kingdoms Token’s official website is imps.me . The Reddit community for Ether Kingdoms Token is /r/imptoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ether Kingdoms Token’s official message board is medium.com/@imptoken . Ether Kingdoms Token’s official Twitter account is @imptoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “IMP is short for “Impression”, a marketing term that indicates the number of times a particular piece of content is displayed without having the user perform any additional action. The project itself expects to revolutionize the modern advertising market, making it more competitive and profitable for all the participants at the same time. IMP is an ERC223 based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Ether Kingdoms Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Kingdoms Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ether Kingdoms Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ether Kingdoms Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

