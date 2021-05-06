ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) Shares Bought by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) by 21.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,097 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,670 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned approximately 0.07% of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF worth $1,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,981,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 363,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,928,000 after purchasing an additional 4,404 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $9,138,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $9,326,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,533,000 after acquiring an additional 35,847 shares during the period.

Shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF stock opened at $55.63 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.43. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a 12 month low of $39.82 and a 12 month high of $64.36.

