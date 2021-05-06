ESCO Technologies Inc. (ESE) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 30th

ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the scientific and technical instruments company on Friday, July 16th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th.

ESCO Technologies has increased its dividend payment by 33.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NYSE:ESE traded down $0.84 on Thursday, hitting $108.18. The stock had a trading volume of 379 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,470. ESCO Technologies has a 52-week low of $71.30 and a 52-week high of $115.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.66 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.99.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 13.91%. The firm had revenue of $167.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ESCO Technologies will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut ESCO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th.

In other news, Director Larry W. Solley sold 2,000 shares of ESCO Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.98, for a total transaction of $211,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,467,108.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About ESCO Technologies

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group (USG), and RF Shielding and Test. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

