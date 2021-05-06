Equities Analysts Set Expectations for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for UnitedHealth Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst S. Halper expects that the healthcare conglomerate will post earnings per share of $21.50 for the year.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $70.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.13 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 6.62%. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.72 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $410.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $380.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Argus upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $409.61.

UNH stock traded up $1.16 on Thursday, reaching $412.50. The company had a trading volume of 2,047,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,247,536. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. UnitedHealth Group has a 1 year low of $273.71 and a 1 year high of $412.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $380.62 and its 200 day moving average is $350.04. The company has a market cap of $389.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.69, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 46.2% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 95 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 120 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 5,301 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.66, for a total transaction of $2,092,092.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 58,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,122,734.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.80, for a total value of $1,679,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 153,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,697,417.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,420 shares of company stock worth $7,532,962 over the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.09%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

