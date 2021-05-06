Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Sio Gene Therapies, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SIOX)

Sio Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst K. Kluska expects that the company will earn ($0.79) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating on the stock.

Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.09.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on SIOX. HC Wainwright began coverage on Sio Gene Therapies in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sio Gene Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.92.

Shares of NASDAQ SIOX traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.57. The stock had a trading volume of 3,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,298,308. Sio Gene Therapies has a fifty-two week low of $1.86 and a fifty-two week high of $5.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.72. The firm has a market cap of $121.43 million and a P/E ratio of -1.32.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Sio Gene Therapies during the fourth quarter valued at about $129,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Sio Gene Therapies during the 4th quarter valued at about $985,000. Primecap Management Co. CA bought a new position in shares of Sio Gene Therapies in the 4th quarter valued at $146,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Sio Gene Therapies in the fourth quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sio Gene Therapies during the 4th quarter valued at $5,560,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Pavan Cheruvu bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.48 per share, for a total transaction of $248,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 180,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $447,456.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Sio Gene Therapies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing various product candidates for debilitating neurodegenerative diseases. The company's clinical-stage programs include AXO-Lenti-PD program for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; AXO-AAV-GM1 program for the treatment of GM1 gangliosidosis; and AXO-AAV-GM2 program for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

