Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Ceridian HCM Holding Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:CDAY)

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) – Piper Sandler lowered their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ceridian HCM in a research report issued on Sunday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst A. Ramnani now forecasts that the company will earn $0.46 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.48.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $222.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.96 million. Ceridian HCM had a return on equity of 1.34% and a net margin of 1.40%.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Ceridian HCM from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ceridian HCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ceridian HCM from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $112.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.00.

Shares of CDAY stock opened at $89.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. Ceridian HCM has a 52-week low of $58.62 and a 52-week high of $111.93. The company has a market capitalization of $13.08 billion, a PE ratio of 1,113.89 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $89.02 and its 200 day moving average is $94.56.

In other Ceridian HCM news, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 5,000 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.49, for a total value of $427,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 126,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,823,974.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 52.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000.

About Ceridian HCM

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

