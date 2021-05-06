Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:DCPH)

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink lowered their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Tuesday, May 4th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Berens now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.45 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.61. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals’ FY2024 earnings at $5.48 EPS.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $25.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.35 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40474.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on DCPH. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.25.

Shares of NASDAQ DCPH traded down $2.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $34.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,585. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.40 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.73. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $36.05 and a one year high of $68.40.

In other Deciphera Pharmaceuticals news, Director Michael Douglas Taylor sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.57, for a total transaction of $364,560.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $364,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James Arthur Bristol sold 5,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total transaction of $245,178.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,178. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,254,186. 7.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 10.0% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 344,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,459,000 after acquiring an additional 91,950 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $117,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 32.1% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 48,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after acquiring an additional 11,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $667,000. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response to existing cancer therapies. Its lead drug candidate is QINLOCK used for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), as well as in INTRIGUE Phase 3 study to treat second-line GIST.

