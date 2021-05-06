Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) Price Target Increased to C$160.00 by Analysts at Cormark

Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) had its price objective boosted by Cormark from C$140.00 to C$160.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. TD Securities restated a buy rating and issued a C$155.00 price objective (up previously from C$130.00) on shares of Equitable Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Equitable Group from C$137.00 to C$138.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Equitable Group from C$146.00 to C$149.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Equitable Group to C$174.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Equitable Group from C$140.00 to C$147.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equitable Group currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$152.44.

Get Equitable Group alerts:

Equitable Group stock traded up C$1.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$144.77. The company had a trading volume of 15,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,381. Equitable Group has a 12-month low of C$51.48 and a 12-month high of C$148.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$127.94 and its 200-day moving average is C$111.06. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10.

Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported C$3.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$3.45 by C$0.53. The company had revenue of C$151.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$138.34 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Equitable Group will post 16.5400007 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Equitable Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.43%.

In other Equitable Group news, Director David Malcolm Balfour Legresley sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$141.92, for a total value of C$141,920.00. Also, Senior Officer Joao Da Costa Simoes sold 1,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$143.00, for a total value of C$257,829.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$395,824. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,206 shares of company stock valued at $878,051.

Equitable Group Company Profile

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.