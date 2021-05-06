Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX) Price Target Increased to C$20.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX) had its price objective upped by BMO Capital Markets to C$20.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 92.86% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on EQX. Haywood Securities cut their price target on Equinox Gold from C$24.50 to C$22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Equinox Gold to C$15.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold to C$18.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Equinox Gold from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Equinox Gold to C$14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$17.04.

Equinox Gold stock traded up C$0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$10.37. 887,674 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 790,711. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.99, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.90. The stock has a market cap of C$3.09 billion and a PE ratio of 93.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$10.54. Equinox Gold has a 12-month low of C$9.76 and a 12-month high of C$17.99.

Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C($0.12). The firm had revenue of C$329.24 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Equinox Gold will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Equinox Gold

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in MaranhÃ£o State; the Fazenda gold mine located in Bahia State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; the Pilar gold mine located in GoiÃ¡s State; and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

