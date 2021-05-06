Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) Position Increased by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 18.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,829,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,877,218,000 after purchasing an additional 105,526 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC increased its position in Equinix by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 2,974,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,124,631,000 after acquiring an additional 27,107 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Equinix by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,247,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,605,151,000 after acquiring an additional 187,174 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Equinix by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,048,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $748,713,000 after acquiring an additional 3,202 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Equinix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $617,316,000. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EQIX opened at $693.00 on Thursday. Equinix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $586.73 and a 12-month high of $839.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $692.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $707.29.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.03 by ($4.29). Equinix had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 4.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 21.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $2.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is 50.33%.

Several research firms recently commented on EQIX. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Equinix from $936.00 to $932.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered their target price on Equinix from $883.00 to $849.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th. TheStreet upgraded Equinix from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Equinix in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $820.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Equinix in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Equinix has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $827.21.

In other Equinix news, insider Karl Strohmeyer sold 933 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $692.64, for a total transaction of $646,233.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 2,602 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $667.96, for a total value of $1,738,031.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,916 shares in the company, valued at $11,967,171.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,836 shares of company stock worth $6,692,520 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

