Equalizer Market Capitalization Achieves $13.44 Million (EQZ)

Equalizer (CURRENCY:EQZ) traded 14.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 6th. Equalizer has a market capitalization of $13.44 million and $3.27 million worth of Equalizer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Equalizer coin can now be purchased for $2.69 or 0.00004815 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Equalizer has traded 64.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002832 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.61 or 0.00072718 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $153.01 or 0.00273981 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00004081 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $653.61 or 0.01170398 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.05 or 0.00030534 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $417.59 or 0.00747754 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,590.47 or 0.99543313 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Equalizer

Equalizer’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,000,000 coins. Equalizer’s official Twitter account is @EqualizerFlash

Equalizer Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Equalizer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Equalizer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Equalizer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

