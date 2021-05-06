EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.880-1.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.740. The company issued revenue guidance of $853 million-$861 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $791.34 million.EPAM Systems also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 7.540-7.760 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on EPAM. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $415.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. VTB Capital reissued a hold rating and issued a $425.00 price objective on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $460.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $377.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $416.36.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

Shares of EPAM stock traded down $2.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $458.38. The stock had a trading volume of 495,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,416. EPAM Systems has a fifty-two week low of $203.32 and a fifty-two week high of $462.83. The firm has a market cap of $25.85 billion, a PE ratio of 84.43, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 4.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $419.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $365.89.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.42. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 18.29%. The company had revenue of $780.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that EPAM Systems will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

In other EPAM Systems news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 3,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.01, for a total transaction of $1,323,931.21. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Georgia, East Asia, Southeast Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

Recommended Story: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.