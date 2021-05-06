Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $667.55 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) will post $667.55 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Envista’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $618.48 million to $702.00 million. Envista reported sales of $362.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 84.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Envista will report full year sales of $2.73 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.63 billion to $2.80 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.72 billion to $2.91 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Envista.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.23. Envista had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 4.30%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NVST. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Envista from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Envista from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Envista from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Envista from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

NVST traded up $2.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.89. The company had a trading volume of 71,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,142,375. The company has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of -345.31 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.09 and a 200-day moving average of $36.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Envista has a 1-year low of $14.73 and a 1-year high of $45.00.

In other news, insider Curt W. Bludworth sold 12,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total transaction of $497,966.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,321,043.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mischa Reis sold 1,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total transaction of $45,872.77. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,149,723.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 285,176 shares of company stock valued at $11,946,934 in the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NVST. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Envista in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Envista by 596.6% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Envista during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in Envista during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Envista during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

Envista Company Profile

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

