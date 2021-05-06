Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Purchased by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 14.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,616 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 470 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $79,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 56,134 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 6,361 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 103,799 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 14,542 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,165 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $165,000. 30.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.33.

Shares of NYSE EPD opened at $23.30 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.00. The company has a market cap of $50.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.38. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $14.90 and a 12 month high of $23.71.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.13. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 16.10%. The company had revenue of $9.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is presently 83.72%.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

