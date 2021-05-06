Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) was the target of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 540,000 shares, a decline of 15.8% from the March 31st total of 641,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 141,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days.

In other Enterprise Financial Services news, Director James F. Deutsch sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total value of $2,532,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,076.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Sanborn sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.06, for a total value of $48,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 103,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,960,464.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 151,000 shares of company stock worth $7,126,560 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EFSC. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Financial Services in the first quarter valued at $97,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 165.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,693 shares of the bank’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,517 shares of the bank’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,558 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 1,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new stake in Enterprise Financial Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EFSC opened at $49.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. Enterprise Financial Services has a 1 year low of $21.70 and a 1 year high of $52.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 1.28.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.08. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 21.40%. As a group, research analysts predict that Enterprise Financial Services will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Enterprise Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 17.65%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

About Enterprise Financial Services

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and land development, residential real estate, agricultural, and consumer loans.

