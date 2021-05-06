Enigma Price Tops $0.38 on Top Exchanges (ENG)

Enigma (CURRENCY:ENG) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 6th. One Enigma coin can currently be purchased for $0.38 or 0.00000669 BTC on popular exchanges. Enigma has a total market cap of $5.34 million and $4.85 million worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Enigma has traded up 40.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Enigma alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $432.09 or 0.00758397 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00006522 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.50 or 0.00020190 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,353.00 or 0.02374784 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000031 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000028 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000413 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000202 BTC.

About Enigma

Enigma (ENG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 12th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 35,242,582 coins and its circulating supply is 13,993,018 coins. Enigma’s official message board is forum.enigma.co . The official website for Enigma is enigma.co . The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Enigma is a decentralized data marketplace, that guarantees the privacy of their users' shared data cryptographically. Enigma’s computational model is based on an optimized version of secure multi-party computation, backed by a verifiable secret-sharing scheme. For storage, Enigma uses a modified distributed hashtable for holding secret-shared data. An external blockchain is utilized as the controller of the network. It manages access control, identities and serves as a tamper-proof log of events. Security deposits are required and fees are charged in order to incentivize operation, correctness and fairness in the system. ENG is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token that serves as currency on Enigma's network. “

Buying and Selling Enigma

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enigma should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Enigma using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Enigma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Enigma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.