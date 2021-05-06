ENI (NYSE:E) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

ENI (NYSE:E) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $26.00 target price on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 4.67% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Eni’s constant efforts to expand upstream operations will go a long way in generating growth. From 2021 through 2024, it expects production to witness a compound annual growth rate of 4%. Also, Eni’s exploration campaign in offshore Angola, which led to several discoveries, will significantly boost cash flows. Its new light crude discovery in Block 15/06, offshore Angola is estimated to have a reserve of 200-250 million barrels of oil. Notably, the firm’s earnings for the first quarter of 2021 improved year over year on higher realized commodity prices and refinery throughputs. However, the bottom line missed the consensus estimate owing to lower retail gas sales. The company believes that there is a significant risk to the recovery of its overall energy business as the pandemic is still raging havoc on the global market.”

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas upgraded ENI from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. DZ Bank raised shares of ENI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of ENI from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on ENI in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of ENI from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

Shares of NYSE E opened at $24.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 1.06. ENI has a 52 week low of $13.36 and a 52 week high of $25.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.49 and its 200 day moving average is $21.41.

ENI (NYSE:E) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 19th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $14.24 billion for the quarter. ENI had a negative return on equity of 0.62% and a negative net margin of 19.46%. Equities research analysts forecast that ENI will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of E. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in ENI by 502.8% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,261 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ENI during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in ENI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $139,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of ENI by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 6,940 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC bought a new position in shares of ENI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000.

