Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) Short Interest Update

Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,990,000 shares, a decline of 15.0% from the March 31st total of 5,870,000 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,320,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ERF shares. Desjardins cut Enerplus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Enerplus from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Enerplus from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Enerplus from $10.00 to $10.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Enerplus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Enerplus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enerplus during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Enerplus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Enerplus by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 17,420 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 6,034 shares in the last quarter. Annandale Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enerplus during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Enerplus during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ERF opened at $5.82 on Thursday. Enerplus has a 52-week low of $1.70 and a 52-week high of $5.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 3.18.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $149.72 million for the quarter. Enerplus had a positive return on equity of 2.91% and a negative net margin of 130.21%. Analysts predict that Enerplus will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.008 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.59%.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

