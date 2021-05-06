Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Stock Holdings Lessened by Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,105 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,190 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ET. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Energy Transfer by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 364,197 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after buying an additional 71,900 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Adams Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 1,066,832 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,593,000 after buying an additional 17,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. acquired a new position in Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. 36.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Energy Transfer stock opened at $8.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $24.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.50 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Energy Transfer LP has a fifty-two week low of $4.98 and a fifty-two week high of $9.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.97.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $10.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. Energy Transfer had a positive return on equity of 8.23% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.153 per share. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.84%. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is presently 42.07%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ET shares. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Energy Transfer currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.73.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,340 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

