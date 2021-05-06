Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Based in San Leandro, California, ENERGY RECOVERY, INC. is a leading global developer and manufacturer of highly efficient energy recovery devices utilized in the water desalination industry. Energy Recovery, Inc. operates primarily in the sea water reverse osmosis segment of the desalination industry.ERI manufactures ultra-high efficiency recovery products and technology, specifically the ERI PX Pressure Exchanger, that are among the enabling technologies driving the rapid growth in seawater reverse osmosis desalination, and are helping to make desalination affordable worldwide. “

Get Energy Recovery alerts:

Separately, Raymond James restated an outperform rating and set a $21.00 target price (up from $16.00) on shares of Energy Recovery in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.83.

Shares of ERII opened at $20.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.31 and a 200 day moving average of $14.77. Energy Recovery has a twelve month low of $6.69 and a twelve month high of $22.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.03 and a beta of 1.36.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Energy Recovery had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 20.61%. The business had revenue of $26.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.12 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Energy Recovery will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Arve Hanstveit sold 14,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.16, for a total transaction of $318,527.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 924,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,492,083.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Farshad Ghasripoor sold 10,107 shares of Energy Recovery stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $151,605.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 68,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,023,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 151,423 shares of company stock valued at $2,617,022. 17.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ERII. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Energy Recovery during the 4th quarter worth approximately $502,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Energy Recovery by 386.4% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,004,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,698,000 after buying an additional 797,805 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Energy Recovery by 1,969.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 77,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 73,661 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Energy Recovery by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,266,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,556,000 after acquiring an additional 367,324 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Recovery in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,228,000. 40.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Energy Recovery Company Profile

Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells various solutions for industrial fluid-flow markets worldwide. The company operates through Water, and Oil & Gas segments. It designs, engineers, manufactures, and supplies various energy recovery devices (ERDs), including positive displacement isobaric ERDs and centrifugal-type ERDs, such as our hydraulic turbochargers; and high-pressure feed and circulation pumps.

Further Reading: Fiduciary

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Energy Recovery (ERII)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Recovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Recovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.