Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $8.25 target price on the pipeline company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.28% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Enable Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates and develops natural gas and crude oil infrastructure assets serving major producing basins and markets. It operates through two business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Transportation and Storage. The Gathering and Processing segment provides natural gas gathering, processing and fractionation services and crude oil gathering for its producer customers. The Transportation and Storage segment offers interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline transportation and storage service to natural gas producers, utilities and industrial customers. Enable Midstream Partners, LP is based in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. “

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ENBL. Barclays upgraded shares of Enable Midstream Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective (down previously from $8.00) on shares of Enable Midstream Partners in a report on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.65.

ENBL stock opened at $7.69 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Enable Midstream Partners has a 52-week low of $3.63 and a 52-week high of $7.80. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.91 and a beta of 2.66.

Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.16. Enable Midstream Partners had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 4.98%. The firm had revenue of $970.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Enable Midstream Partners will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENBL. Eagle Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enable Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter worth $5,350,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Enable Midstream Partners by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,146,324 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $16,550,000 after purchasing an additional 594,149 shares in the last quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enable Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth $2,727,000. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in shares of Enable Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth $2,438,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Enable Midstream Partners by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,509,913 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,242,000 after purchasing an additional 239,000 shares in the last quarter. 10.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enable Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing; and Transportation and Storage. The Gathering and Processing segment provides natural gas gathering and processing services in the Anadarko, Arkoma, and Ark-La-Tex basins, as well as crude oil gathering services in the Anadarko and Williston basins for its producer customers.

