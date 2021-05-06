Empire Life Investments Inc. Sells 2,637 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Empire Life Investments Inc. lowered its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 74,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,637 shares during the quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $10,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter worth $256,000. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services boosted its position in PepsiCo by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank boosted its position in PepsiCo by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 7,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Woodstock Corp boosted its position in PepsiCo by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 100,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,977,000 after acquiring an additional 2,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martin Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,716,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded up $1.77 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $145.66. 142,385 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,652,995. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $126.53 and a one year high of $148.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $142.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.51. The stock has a market cap of $201.25 billion, a PE ratio of 28.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The company had revenue of $14.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 73.96%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PEP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.23.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

