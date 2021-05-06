Empire Life Investments Inc. Sells 14,075 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Empire Life Investments Inc. cut its stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 150,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,075 shares during the period. Empire Life Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Xylem worth $15,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XYL. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Xylem by 269.5% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 203,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,676,000 after buying an additional 148,159 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Xylem by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 95,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,764,000 after purchasing an additional 20,289 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Xylem by 808.1% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 256,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,076,000 after acquiring an additional 227,960 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A increased its position in Xylem by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 46,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,699,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Xylem by 289.3% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 197,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,105,000 after acquiring an additional 146,778 shares in the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Xylem stock traded up $0.45 on Thursday, reaching $117.81. 2,292 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 992,829. Xylem Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.63 and a 52 week high of $117.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $107.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.40. The company has a market capitalization of $21.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.05.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.19. Xylem had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 5.09%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were given a $0.28 dividend. This is a boost from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.09%.

In other Xylem news, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 6,447 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.28, for a total transaction of $672,293.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,616,652.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Claudia S. Toussaint sold 5,948 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.75, for a total value of $611,157.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,068,106.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,744 shares of company stock valued at $1,963,307 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on XYL. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Xylem from $113.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Cowen lowered shares of Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Xylem from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Xylem from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

