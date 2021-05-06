Empire Life Investments Inc. Purchases 127,578 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Empire Life Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 81.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 284,582 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 127,578 shares during the period. Micron Technology makes up about 1.7% of Empire Life Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Empire Life Investments Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $25,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 573 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 98.7% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 314 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MU traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $84.51. 492,672 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,297,242. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.25 and a fifty-two week high of $96.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market cap of $94.77 billion, a PE ratio of 32.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.32.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. Micron Technology had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 8.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 25,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.31, for a total value of $2,341,054.59. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 155,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,466,969.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.95, for a total transaction of $671,885.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,507 shares of company stock valued at $6,055,125. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $113.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.74.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

