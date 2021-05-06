Empire Life Investments Inc. Invests $4.62 Million in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Empire Life Investments Inc. bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 118,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,615,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WFC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,122,406,000. Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 352.3% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 46,947,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,523,620,000 after acquiring an additional 36,566,684 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 133,862,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,039,980,000 after acquiring an additional 29,812,530 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 148,429,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,479,588,000 after acquiring an additional 17,452,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 106,531,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,215,092,000 after acquiring an additional 8,301,054 shares during the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WFC traded up $0.48 during trading on Thursday, hitting $46.42. The company had a trading volume of 709,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,419,664. The company has a market capitalization of $191.91 billion, a PE ratio of 124.16, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $20.76 and a one year high of $46.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.36. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The firm had revenue of $18.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.13%.

A number of research firms recently commented on WFC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.83.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

