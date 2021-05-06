Empire Life Investments Inc. Invests $34.98 Million in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Empire Life Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 452,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,975,000. Raytheon Technologies comprises about 2.4% of Empire Life Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RTX. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 88.1% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 19,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total value of $1,625,731.11. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,131,365.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Langenberg & Company raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Raytheon Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.44.

NYSE RTX traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $84.24. 90,916 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,276,486. The company’s 50-day moving average is $78.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.86. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $51.13 and a one year high of $84.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $127.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $15.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.27 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The business’s revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. Research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. This is a boost from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

