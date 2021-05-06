Empire Company Limited (OTCMKTS:EMLAF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Empire Company Limited (OTCMKTS:EMLAF) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.00.

Several equities research analysts have commented on EMLAF shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Empire in a report on Thursday, March 11th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Empire in a research report on Friday, March 12th. TD Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Empire in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Desjardins increased their price target on shares of Empire from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Scotia Howard Weill reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Empire in a research note on Thursday, March 11th.

OTCMKTS:EMLAF traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.80. 1,815 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,995. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.06. Empire has a fifty-two week low of $21.20 and a fifty-two week high of $32.63.

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and real estate businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

