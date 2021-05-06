Emily Ann Youssouf Sells 10,000 Shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Stock

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Director Emily Ann Youssouf sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.93, for a total transaction of $599,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of PFSI stock opened at $60.04 on Thursday. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.39 and a fifty-two week high of $70.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.41.

Get PennyMac Financial Services alerts:

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $5.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.92 by $0.05. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 42.70% and a return on equity of 54.29%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 20.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. This is an increase from PennyMac Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.36%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 68.3% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $73.00 price objective (down from $77.00) on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $90.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price target (down from $75.00) on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.38.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

See Also: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.