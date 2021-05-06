Emily Ann Youssouf Sells 10,000 Shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Stock

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Director Emily Ann Youssouf sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.93, for a total transaction of $599,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of PFSI stock opened at $60.04 on Thursday. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.39 and a fifty-two week high of $70.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.41.
PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $5.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.92 by $0.05. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 42.70% and a return on equity of 54.29%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 20.98 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 68.3% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.72% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $73.00 price objective (down from $77.00) on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $90.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price target (down from $75.00) on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.38.
PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile
PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.
