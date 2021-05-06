Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Price Target Increased to $97.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $97.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 6.72% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.62.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Shares of EMR opened at $90.89 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $90.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.01. Emerson Electric has a 52 week low of $50.03 and a 52 week high of $93.57. The company has a market capitalization of $54.54 billion, a PE ratio of 28.05, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Emerson Electric will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EMR. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth about $217,000. Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 3,241 shares during the last quarter. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. now owns 45,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,076,000 after purchasing an additional 12,331 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 342.1% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,353,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $212,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821,048 shares during the period. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,143,000. 73.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

Read More: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.