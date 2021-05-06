Emerald Advisers LLC Sells 34,340 Shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Emerald Advisers LLC lessened its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) by 11.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 270,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 34,340 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Houlihan Lokey worth $17,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,071,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,710,000 after purchasing an additional 286,175 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,274,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,657,000 after acquiring an additional 33,103 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 921,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,977,000 after buying an additional 58,680 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Houlihan Lokey by 4.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 666,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,559,000 after buying an additional 30,698 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 666,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,800,000 after buying an additional 24,876 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

HLI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price target (down previously from $82.00) on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Houlihan Lokey has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.50.

Houlihan Lokey stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $66.59. 5,710 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 374,028. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.84 and a 12-month high of $73.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $67.42 and its 200-day moving average is $66.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 21.85 and a beta of 0.68.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial Advisory Services. The Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services; and advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions, as well as financial sponsors on various transactions.

