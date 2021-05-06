Emerald Advisers LLC Sells 25,940 Shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

Emerald Advisers LLC lowered its stake in shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 766,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,940 shares during the quarter. Avient comprises approximately 1.3% of Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Emerald Advisers LLC owned 0.84% of Avient worth $36,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Avient in the third quarter worth about $453,000. Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of Avient by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 42,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after buying an additional 12,722 shares during the period. Brant Point Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avient in the 4th quarter valued at $3,297,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in Avient by 285.5% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Avient during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors own 93.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AVNT traded down $0.98 during trading on Thursday, reaching $52.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,419. Avient Co. has a 12 month low of $19.10 and a 12 month high of $53.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Avient had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 18.00%. The company’s revenue was up 63.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Avient Co. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.213 per share. This is an increase from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. Avient’s payout ratio is currently 50.30%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avient from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Avient from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Avient from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Avient from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Avient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.73.

Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

